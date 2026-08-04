Climate change set to add SA to Africa’s Malaria map

A new Nature study finds climate change will redraw Africa's malaria map by 2050, with cases potentially rising by up to 20% in coastal southern Africa. Warming temperatures are set to push malaria-carrying mosquitoes into cooler regions, including South Africa's three northeastern provinces, says University of Cape Town co-author Christopher Trisos, who warns local health systems must prepare now. Cases could fall in the hottest parts of West Africa and the Sahel, where conditions may become inhospitable to mosquitoes. Malaria killed an estimated 579,000 Africans in 2024, mostly children under five. Limiting warming to 2°C could meaningfully cut future cases..By Janice Kew.Climate change is poised to expose more people to malaria in cooler parts of Africa by the end of the century, with cases potentially rising as much as 20% in coastal southern Africa, according to a new study published in Nature.By 2050, rising temperatures are projected to expand the range of malaria-carrying mosquitoes into cooler parts of southern and eastern Africa, increasing cases by about 5% in the East African highlands — including parts of Kenya and Ethiopia — as well as in Angola, Zambia and eastern South Africa, the study found.The reverse is expected in some of Africa’s hottest regions, where transmission is projected to fall by about 5% in countries including Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Mali. In parts of the Sahel, conditions may become too hot for mosquitoes to survive, potentially eliminating the disease altogether..In South Africa, far more children are at risk of contracting the disease, with three northeastern provinces most vulnerable, said Christopher Trisos, director of the Climate Risk Lab at the University of Cape Town and a co-author of the study.“South Africa and its global health partners need to prepare local malaria control and health systems now for this growing risk,” Trisos said.Malaria killed an estimated 579,000 people in Africa in 2024, about three-quarters of them children under five, according to the World Health Organization..Read more:.Climate change boosts tick populations and disease risks: Lara Williams.“Our study shows that climate change’s influence on childhood malaria risk is not uniform across Africa, underscoring the difficulty and complexity of adaptation and health planning across the continent,” said Romaric Odoulami, co-author and researcher at the African Climate and Development Initiative.Still, the researchers said the projected increase is not inevitable.Limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius would prevent about five additional malaria cases per 1,000 children in southern Africa, with even greater benefits in the East African highlands, according to the study. Efforts to cut emissions must be matched by stronger malaria surveillance and control, particularly in southern and eastern Africa where there is less experience at tackling it, the study found..© 2026 Bloomberg L.P..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.