Children play football on a dirt clearing in the Slovo Park informal settlement outside Johannesburg
Children play football on a dirt clearing in the Slovo Park informal settlement outside JohannesburgPhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Health

Climate change set to add SA to Africa’s Malaria map

Climate change is reshaping Africa’s malaria landscape, increasing risks in cooler regions while reducing transmission in some hotter areas.
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