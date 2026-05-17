Health
Dementia and unexpected ways you can fight it: Garth Zietsman
From genetics to vaccines, new clues are reshaping brain health outcomes
Key topics:
Global dementia rates vary widely even after controlling factors
Genetics (e.g., APOE4) and environment both shape regional risk
Vaccines and lower infections may reduce dementia and mortality
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By Garth Zietsman*