The Economist: Age gaps in relationships are not as bad as you think

Couples usually pair close in age , but age-gap pairings remain widespread (often older man/younger woman), per Pew Research Center.

Age gaps are narrowing over time —helped by changing norms and more age-matched casting on screen; even Netflix is leaning into “age is just a number” dating formats.

Research finds little consistent link between moderate age gaps and relationship breakdown; big gaps can attract more stigma and may carry higher risk in a small minority of cases.

