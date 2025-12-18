Health
The Economist: How dogs make teens feel less anxious
The beneficial relationship is much more than skin deep
Key topics:
Dog ownership linked to lower teen anxiety and better social behaviour
Key gut microbes from dogs may influence owners’ brain function
Mice study shows dog-owner microbes boost social interactions
