The Economist: How dogs make teens feel less anxious
Health

The Economist: How dogs make teens feel less anxious

The beneficial relationship is much more than skin deep
Published on

Key topics:

  • Dog ownership linked to lower teen anxiety and better social behaviour

  • Key gut microbes from dogs may influence owners’ brain function

  • Mice study shows dog-owner microbes boost social interactions

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com