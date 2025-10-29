Health
The Economist: Can you eat your way to lower cholesterol?
Veggies, nuts, soya and seeds are all a good idea
Key topics:
LDL cholesterol is linked to heart attack and stroke risk.
Diets low in saturated fat and high in fibre reduce LDL.
Portfolio Diet combines nuts, soy, fiber, and phytosterols.
