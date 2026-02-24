Health
The Economist: HRV is the most useful indicator of your overall health
“Heart-rate variability” has been decades in the making
Key topics:
HRV measures heartbeat irregularity, not speed; higher is better.
Linked to stress, recovery, fitness, sleep, and overall health.
Low HRV signals accumulated stress; context is key to interpret.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.