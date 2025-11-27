Health
The Economist - There’s more to cholesterol than simply “good” or “bad”
Standard health tests may miss those at most risk
Key topics:
LDL, HDL, and new particles affect heart risk beyond cholesterol levels.
High HDL or certain LDL variants may increase, not lower, heart disease.
ApoB and remnants offer better heart risk measures than standard tests.
