Health
The Economist: Good and bad - rise of singlehood reshaping the world
How the global rise of single living is transforming society and economy
Key topics:
Singlehood rising globally, reshaping social and economic patterns
Delayed marriage impacts housing, consumption, and family structures
Societies adapt to solo living, with new trends in work and lifestyle
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.