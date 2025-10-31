Health
The Economist: Scientists may have found a panacea for Black Mamba and other snake bites
A broad-spectrum antivenom could save thousands of lives a year
Key topics:
Scientists develop a broad-spectrum antivenom effective against many snakes
Alpaca and llama nanobodies prove stable and potent for treating venom bites
New treatment could save thousands in Africa without needing snake ID
