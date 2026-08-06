Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Fauci declined to testify in a Senate committee hearing on his role in the US response to Covid-19, invoking his 5th Amendment rights. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Health Fauci on trial: Case for the defence - Political theatre or real reckoning? US hearing on Anthony Fauci exposes how Covid-19 science remains politicised, overshadowing evidence, accountability, and unresolved pandemic questions today.