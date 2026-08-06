Fauci on trial: Case for the defence - Political theatre or real reckoning?

Six years after Covid-19 emerged, last week Dr Anthony Fauci faced a US Senate hearing that split opinion sharply — was it overdue accountability, or a political show trial? In this piece, ace investigative health journalist Marika Sboros argues the hearing reveals more about Washington's appetite for spectacle than it does new evidence of wrongdoing by the former NIAID director. BizNews exists to give our readers access to the full range of informed opinion, not a single verdict handed down from on high. We're running this alongside a sharply critical counterpoint because we trust our community to weigh both arguments and reach their own conclusions..By Marika Sboros.If the US congressional hearing featuring Dr Anthony Fauci on July 29, 2026, proves anything at all, it’s that more than six years after the Covid-19 pandemic emerged, politicising science is a powerful weapon against opponents.Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, who chaired the hearing, pitched it as an "investigation" into the virus’s origins. It quickly became something else entirely – a political stage for theatrical recrimination against an 85-year-old physician-scientist who has become the American right’s favourite villain.That’s a bit rich coming from Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, who has faced notable medical-certification controversies, policy flip-flops and ethics complaints over his political career. Fauci graduated first in his class from Cornell University Medical College in 1966, trained in internal medicine, infectious diseases and clinical immunology, and became one of the world's most prominent physician-scientists. He directed the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for 38 years, advised seven presidents from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden, and retired from government at the end of 2022. Fauci now holds the title of Distinguished University Professor at Georgetown University in Washington, where he teaches and writes. Days before the hearing, Paul released more than 1,100 pages of Fauci's pandemic-era notes, which he dubbed the “Fauci Diaries”. He obtained them through US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr after an eight-month search. Kennedy is one of the country’s most diehard anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists..Paul has claimed that the “Diaries” prove a gap between Fauci private beliefs and what he said publicly about the virus, posting on X that these “are two different stories”. Other critics agree that Fauci publicly suppressed the hypothesis of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, in 2020 to shield institutions and funding and steer scientists toward a natural-origin narrative.Fauci maintains that he kept both theories open, but the evidence pointed to zoonotic (animal-to-human) spillover.Paul’s camp claims that this exposes a contradiction. If Fauci privately concluded that the Wuhan market was merely an “amplifier”, why did he not publicly acknowledge that the market could not have been the source?However, independent reviews of the notes do not establish that Fauci concluded that the virus came from a laboratory. They show a scientist grappling with scientific uncertainty in real time.Critics claim that Fauci did not help himself in the hearing by doing what he had not done in a dozen previous Senate appearances. He invoked his constitutional Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 100 times. Detractors have made maximum use of that raw number, repeating it as if the count itself were damning. Fauci said he did so out of "respect" for the legislative branch and on legal advice.Cape Town labour lawyer, Democratic Alliance MP and Whip Michael Bagraim watched Fauci's testimony through a courtroom lens, after 40 years assessing witnesses in the box. Via email, he told me that he saw in Fauci a “clear example” of someone “trying to avoid straightforward and honest answers” because he knew he was “facing enormous trouble”.Bagraim's reaction captures how the hearing spectacle could look as a credibility contest..Fauci on trial: Will silence seal the historical record of the pandemic in darkness?.In his opening statement, Fauci described Paul's pursuit of him over years of calling for his prosecution as an “unhinged obsession”. In the hearing, Paul produced the law he claims compels Fauci to testify despite his constitutional right and warned Fauci of "serious repercussions".Missouri Senator Josh Hawley argued that Fauci had no Fifth Amendment rights at all, based on the sweeping, pre-emptive pardon that Biden, in his final hours of office, granted Fauci in January 2025.Fauci's lawyer, David Schertler, has argued that the pardon does not extinguish his client’s constitutional rights.US legal experts disagree about what Fauci's pardon means for his Fifth Amendment privilege. Ordinarily, it attaches where an answer could expose a witness to criminal liability, while Congress has mechanisms for compelling testimony through immunity. The hearing ranged well beyond Wuhan.Wisconsin Republican senator Ron Johnson accused Fauci of covering up damaging vaccine information, calling the shot "experimental gene therapy". That’s despite studies crediting Covid-19 vaccines with saving millions of lives.Michigan Democrat Gary Peters warned that the hearing risked making Fauci "a scapegoat for a crisis that hundreds of officials across the Biden and Trump administrations were responsible for handling”, and deterring future scientists from public service. Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal accused the Trump administration of an 18-month campaign to "rewrite this history".US scientists remain split over Fauci, with the dispute descending into accusations devoid of evidence.Rutgers University molecular biologist Prof Richard Ebright has spent years arguing that Fauci and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) obscured US funding for risky "gain-of-function" research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Such research involves deliberately making pathogens more transmissible or dangerous, usually to study how they evolve.NIH director Dr Jay Bhattacharya – a Stanford professor before joining the Trump administration in 2025 and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration – has been equally forceful about the human cost of Covid-19 lockdowns and school closures that Fauci backed..Marika Sboros: Inside SA’s Ozempic copycat case exposing “Fat Drug” free-for-all.But the loudest scientific response sits the other way. Shortly before the hearing, 155 scientists, physicians and public-health advocates signed an open letter calling on the Trump Administration and its congressional allies to stop “waging a war on individual scientists”. The letter calls the charges against Fauci “baseless” and a partisan "witch-hunt".Prof Peter Hotez, dean of Baylor's National School of Tropical Medicine, has warned that the hearing reflects a rise in anti-science sentiment.Earlier congressional investigations found serious failures in NIH oversight and handling of risky research. These do not establish that Fauci caused the pandemic or orchestrated a cover-up. Republicans and Democrats have sharply disagreed over what the evidence shows.There's irony in where the blame has landed. A widely cited Columbia University study estimates 130,000 to 210,000 avoidable US Covid deaths, tied to slow federal testing, contact-tracing and the absence of early safety guidance. A Lancet Commission analysis, as explained by the BMJ (British Medical Journal) put the figure at roughly 40% of the US toll, benchmarked against G7 peers.Those studies point to substantial policy and structural failures in the US response. They do not establish that Fauci bore sole responsibility..For South African readers, the hearing lands as spectacle more than reckoning.Prominent local infectious-disease experts, among them Prof Abdool Karim, Prof Glenda Gray and Prof Tulio de Oliveira, have long collaborated with Fauci. Karim and Fauci, in particular, built a long relationship combating HIV/AIDS and managing Covid-19 and jointly won the 2020 John Maddox Prize for standing up for science. It’s a reminder that professional respect runs deeply. All were emailed for comment. None made themselves available.Zoom out and the hearing sits within a much larger political fight over American science and public-health institutions. The Trump administration has sought sweeping changes to federal grant-making, affecting more than $1-trillion in annual assistance, including at the NIH. Critics say the changes risk politicising decisions traditionally insulated from partisan control. Against that backdrop, the campaign to relitigate Covid-19 looks less like an isolated quarrel over one retired scientist than a broader struggle over who gets to define scientific truth and who gets to fund it.While Covid-19’s origins remain unsettled, other infectious disease experts are sceptical of the hearing itself.In the UK, clinician-scientist Dr Neil Stone has a medical degree, a PhD, an honorary professorship at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, experience in Africa and Covid-19 ward experience.He has called the hearing a “kangaroo court” designed to entrap Fauci.“Fauci has made mistakes,” Stone told me via direct message on X. That’s true enough, since Fauci is human and fallible with it. The rest, he says, is "political theatre" – a fair call, given the players and scripts.Stone has tweeted that science is "messy, complex and uncertain” but crisis messaging "has to be crystal clear". That "inevitable conflict" has become Fauci’s "undoing" but is "not entirely his fault".He added a wry point on X: Even if Covid-19 came from a lab leak, "vaccines still worked and Ivermectin (and hydroxychloroquine) still didn't".Medical and scientific critics of Fauci raise points that merit answers, not dismissal as partisan noise. Fauci can fairly be criticised for specific wrong calls, but the issue is not his fallibility. It is whether every failure of US Covid-19 policy can now be retroactively personalised into the alleged criminal misconduct of one physician-scientist.A hearing built around forcing a 38-year civil servant to plead the Fifth more than 100 times, chaired by a senator who has described prosecuting him as a personal mission, has yet to produce publicly tested evidence that Fauci caused the pandemic or orchestrated a cover-up of its origins.It has produced theatrical outrage online, a contempt threat and a scientific establishment closing ranks around one of its own.More than six years on, the story of Covid-19 politics in the US is a search for answers swallowed whole by the fight for power. .*Follow Marika Sboros on Substack and on X (formerly Twitter).Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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