Health
FT’s Jemima Kelly: Who wants to live forever?
The idea of immortality is no longer confined to science fiction
Key topics:
Life expectancy gains are slowing despite hype around radical longevity
Longevity tech boom fuels products, ideologies, and risky health trends
Obsession with living forever risks mental health, community, and meaning
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Jemima Kelly