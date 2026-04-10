FT's Simon Kuper: The creeping feeling that life is getting too long
Health

FT's Simon Kuper: The creeping feeling that life is getting too long

Why our lengthening lifespans are not entirely welcome
Published on

Key topics:

  • Rising lifespan vs declining meaning, relationships and purpose

  • AI shocks: cognitive jobs automated, threatening work identity

  • Longer lives, worse health: dementia, morbidity, euthanasia debate

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By Simon Kuper

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