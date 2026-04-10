Health
FT's Simon Kuper: The creeping feeling that life is getting too long
Why our lengthening lifespans are not entirely welcome
Key topics:
Rising lifespan vs declining meaning, relationships and purpose
AI shocks: cognitive jobs automated, threatening work identity
Longer lives, worse health: dementia, morbidity, euthanasia debate
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Simon Kuper