Hantavirus (victims now in SA) and how it killed ship passengers
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Health

Hantavirus (victims now in SA) and how it killed ship passengers

Rare hantavirus outbreak aboard cruise ship triggers global health concern
Published on

Key topics:

  • Outbreak of hantavirus on cruise ship Hondius: 3 dead, WHO alert

  • Rare rodent-borne hantavirus suspected aboard ship; source under probe

  • Severe lung disease, high fatality; no vaccine, only supportive care

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By Jason Gale

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