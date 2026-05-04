Health
Hantavirus (victims now in SA) and how it killed ship passengers
Rare hantavirus outbreak aboard cruise ship triggers global health concern
Key topics:
Outbreak of hantavirus on cruise ship Hondius: 3 dead, WHO alert
Rare rodent-borne hantavirus suspected aboard ship; source under probe
Severe lung disease, high fatality; no vaccine, only supportive care
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By Jason Gale