Health
The hidden toll and true meaning of work: Garth Zietsman
How job conditions, control, and purpose shape our happiness and life quality
Key topics:
Work impacts personal, community, and global well-being.
Job satisfaction hinges on control, creativity, and environment.
Reducing alienation boosts productivity via AI, remote work, and education.
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By Garth Zietsman*