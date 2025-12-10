Health
The Economist: How many hours should employees work?
A question that reveals something about every boss
Key topics:
Global average workweek is 42 hours, varying by gender, age, and economy.
Optimal work hours differ: Europeans prefer less, Americans seek more pay.
Productivity, safety, and work quality guide decisions on hours worked.
