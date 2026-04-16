GLP-1s do lend themselves to Super Bowl ads in a way climate-tech might not.
GLP-1s do lend themselves to Super Bowl ads in a way climate-tech might not.Photographer: Jill Connelly/Bloomberg
Health

Investors’ health obsession may be costing the planet - and ourselves: Lara Williams

Health-tech surge pushes climate down ESG ranks, despite growing risks from global warming
Published on

Key topics:

  • Investors shift ESG focus: climate drops, health becomes top priority

  • Health-tech and GLP-1 boom drives VC growth while climate funding slows

  • Climate change still drives major health risks and supports ESG goals

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By Lara Williams

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Lara Williams

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