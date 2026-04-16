Health
Investors’ health obsession may be costing the planet - and ourselves: Lara Williams
Health-tech surge pushes climate down ESG ranks, despite growing risks from global warming
Key topics:
Investors shift ESG focus: climate drops, health becomes top priority
Health-tech and GLP-1 boom drives VC growth while climate funding slows
Climate change still drives major health risks and supports ESG goals
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By Lara Williams