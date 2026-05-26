Ivo Vegter: ConCourt strikes down healthcare “Certificate of Need” laws
Health

Ivo Vegter: ConCourt strikes down healthcare “Certificate of Need” laws

Constitutional Court strikes down South Africa’s certificate of need laws, limiting state healthcare control and protecting medical competition.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Constitutional Court scraps certificate of need laws

  • Ruling limits state control over private healthcare

  • Evidence shows CON laws raise costs, reduce access

By Ivo Vegter*

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Ivo Vegter
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