Jim O’Neill on BizNews: Big Pharma spent $1.2 trillion on buybacks. Fixing superbugs would cost a fraction of that
Health

Jim O’Neill on BizNews: Big Pharma spent $1.2 trillion on buybacks. Fixing superbugs would cost a fraction of that

Siloed thinking fuels public health and economic crises.
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