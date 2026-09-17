LUBBOCK, TEXAS - MARCH 01: Boxes and vials of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella Virus Vaccine at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. Cases of Measles are on the rise in West Texas as over 150 confirmed case have been seen with one confirmed death.(Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)
Boxes and vials of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella Virus VaccinePhoto by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images
Health

Prof Colleen Aldous: Measles is moving through South Africa. Is our response moving with it?

A shifting measles outbreak is exposing gaps in vaccination, surveillance and response.
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Prof Colleen Aldous
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