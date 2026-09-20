KAMPALA, UGANDA - FEBRUARY 01: Uganda launches the first phase of the vaccination campaign for high-risk groups and health workers as part of the fight against the M pox virus (Mpox) epidemic in Kampala, Uganda on February 01, 2025. The 2,000 doses of vaccine donated by the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) are planned to be injected to 1,000 people by health workers. (Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Photo by Nicholas Kajoba/Anadolu via Getty Images
Health

Prof Colleen Aldous on Mpox: the next vaccine-equity test has already begun

A new global mpox vaccine stockpile aims to improve access, but its real test will come when demand exceeds supply.
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Prof Colleen Aldous
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