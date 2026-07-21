Novo's cut-price Ozempic alternative lands in SA - one day after rival clears same hurdle

Novo Nordisk has launched Extensior, South Africa's first authorised semaglutide copy, cheaper than Ozempic and pitched as widening access to diabetes care. But the announcement came a single day after Sun Pharma's independent generic cleared SAHPRA approval, and 18 months after a court battle against compounding pharmacy iDexis exposed just how unregulated — and lucrative — the semaglutide grey market had become. Marika Sboros unpacks the timing, the court fight that left iDexis facing punitive costs, and why patients paid wildly different prices for the same molecule. Novo calls it patient access; the pattern reads just as easily as market defence..By Marika Sboros.Ozempic was developed to treat type 2 diabetes. It ended up changing how the world talks about weight loss. Now, Novo Nordisk has launched South Africa's only authorised copy of semaglutide, the active ingredient of its blockbuster diabetes drug.Under the trade name Extensior, it will be cheaper than the original, with pricing due soon on the Department of Health website. It's already available to wholesalers on order and is expected on pharmacy shelves by July 27.Sara Norcross, Novo's South Africa general manager, heralds Extensior as “an affordable, authorised semaglutide copy to broaden access for patients across South Africa”.It is registered for Type 2 diabetes only, in the same 0.25mg to 1mg doses as Ozempic, not the higher-dose, higher-priced Wegovy, Novo's separate, registered, weight-loss version. The API is exactly the same in both drugs. The price tags and strategies are not.Novo cut Wegovy's own price earlier this year by a whopping 39% on its lowest dose, bringing it down from R3,090 to R1,873. That was a direct bid in a tactical price war to blunt the rapid rise of Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, distributed by Aspen. With its starting price of around R3,600, Mounjaro had seized over half the domestic market, threatening Novo's dominance in the lucrative weight-loss market.Yet Novo is moving fastest and cheapest with Extensior on the version that patients need for diabetes, while the version millions actually want for weight loss still costs more.Norcross confirms that doctors remain free to prescribe Extensior off-label for obesity, just as Ozempic has been for years. That’s the regulatory grey zone that helped turn semaglutide into a global weight-loss phenomenon.Timing tells an intriguing tale.Novo's foundational semaglutide patent lapsed in South Africa in March 2026, opening the market to competitors for the first time. On July 15, SAHPRA approved an independent generic from Indian drugmaker Sun Pharma. On July 16, Novo announced Extensior..Marika Sboros: Inside SA’s Ozempic copycat case exposing “Fat Drug” free-for-all.Stakes loom largeThat timing can look like a deliberate move to capture price-sensitive patients before an independent competitor could establish itself. Norcross calls it “a considered response to ensure greater access for people living with diabetes” that has “always been part of Novo's long-term access strategy”.That may be true. An authorised copy, as Norcross explains, takes years to develop. And Extensior was not built overnight in response to Sun Pharma. However, a years-long strategy and opportunistic timing are not mutually exclusive. And Novo announced it the day after an independent rival cleared the same hurdle. That choice, at least, was not years in the making.The stakes behind that timing are large. Type 2 diabetes is now South Africa's second-leading cause of death, and the single biggest killer of South African women, ahead of TB and HIV/Aids individually.Obesity remains one of the most potent risk factors for type 2 diabetes. Around 80% to 90% of people with the disease are overweight or obese. South Africa has one of Africa's highest obesity rates, with around half of adults affected, and women three times more likely than men.Of an estimated 4.2 million South Africans living with diabetes, fewer than 100,000 are on a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medicine, the drug class to which Ozempic, Extensior and Wegovy belong. That gap is a yawning commercial chasm. Closing even a fraction of it represents a vast, largely untapped market. It’s one that every player, Novo included, has every commercial incentive to chase. GLP-1 drugs slow digestion and dampen appetite signals, producing sustained weight loss rather than short-term suppression. And as a proven diabetes treatment, they can reduce or eliminate patients' need for insulin..BizNews Edge: How an "unlawful" Pretoria factory churned out fake weight-loss jabs for years.The rise of pharmaceutical ‘clones’Norcross says that one of Novo's and her personal goals is getting safe semaglutide products into the public sector. An authorised copy, also known as a “pharmaceutical clone”, is a logical next step in achieving that goal. It has played out against a court case that has shadowed Novo's compounding rivals for the past 18 months. It follows an urgent application Novo brought in the Gauteng High Court in December 2024, seeking an interim interdict against compounding pharmacy iDexis and director Ruaan Louw. Judgment came only on June 22, 2026, barring both from manufacturing, supplying or marketing semaglutide made with an unregistered, untested ingredient, pending further investigation.That 18-month gap exposed a worrying pattern of regulatory oversight – or lack thereof – that allowed iDexis to scale up largely unchecked.In a judgment unusually blunt throughout, Judge Petrus van Niekerk ordered punitive costs against iDexis, holding Louw personally liable. This signalled that the court saw individual, not just corporate, culpability.iDexis has lodged leave to appeal, claiming it was unfairly singled out, and has separately appealed the findings of SAHPRA and the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) against it. Novo intends to oppose the appeal.“We believe the judgment is the right decision,” Norcross says. “Interim judgments are generally not appealable and Novo's understanding is that the interdict against iDexis stands regardless of the appeal's outcome.”iDexis disagrees. Its July 14 statement says it “has been advised that several of the findings have final effect and are therefore appealable”.Louw, in a separate interview, put it more bluntly, raising the question of whether the case was ever about stopping unsafe product, or about limiting who is allowed to compound at all.“iDexis is the only compounding body affected by this judgment,” he said, noting that unregistered sellers still market semaglutide openly on social media.Two readings of the same order are for the courts to decide..Sahpra cracks down on illegal weight-loss drugs as GLP-1 demand booms.A compounding of oversight errorsNorcross says it’s important to distinguish legitimate compounding – a patient-specific solution – from iDexis's activities. If a patient needs a particular formulation, a pharmacist can legally compound one tailored to that patient, she says. Legal mass-production requires a registered ingredient for proper testing and oversight. And patients have a right to know their medicines come from safe, assessed sources. iDexis mass-produced and marketed a compounded product without a registered API.In her words, that’s “not what compounding is supposed to be”.Patients also often assume that compounded products are cheaper. The numbers in this court case complicate that.Citing Novo's court papers, Business Day reported that iDexis supplied Dr Tommie Smook's Bloemfontein practice – a client named in the case – at R1,250 a shot. Ozempic starts at R1,438 on the Medicine Price Registry. Patients buying through Medi-Lean, a separate operator, paid more, upward of R4,312.That created a paradox in which the operator now facing a court interdict over patient safety was, in one instance, cheaper than the authorised drug. Norcross claims that patients elsewhere have paid four to 10 times the price of approved medicines, given the total absence of pricing regulation.The danger, then, is not just that compounded semaglutide can end up expensive. It's that, unregulated, its price and safety are both unpredictable.iDexis, for its part, says that more than 214,000 patients have received its compounded products on prescription, with no adverse reactions reported. That figure is unverified and self-reported but it complicates the “endangering patients” framing on its own terms.Novo has positioned Extensior as an answer to the affordability problem that enabled iDexis in the first place.Public interest in peptides – the class of molecule that GLP-1 medicines belong to – remains at an all-time high. Weight loss is the main driver but awareness of the risk-versus-benefit profile of peptides remains poor, Norcross says.Consumers are buying weight-loss drugs via WhatsApp and other online channels with no prescription or oversight, she says. AI-generated adverts are a further concern..iDexis pushes back on Sahpra’s GLP-1 recall, denies compliance breaches.Who benefits most?Novo has now embarked on an education campaign to address all that. There is clearly a pressing need for public understanding of peptides and injectable-drug dangers. There is also a clear commercial upside for a market leader funding that education.Pharmaceutical clones in retail spaces are not new, as Norcross points out. And an authorised copy is not a generic, a compounded product, or a “biosimilar” (a close but not identical copy of a biological medicine, used for complex drugs like insulin).Though identical to the original, they still go through a process that Norcross calls “not quick, but quicker” than years of research and safety testing. Crucially too, they must be registered by SAHPRA.Authorised copies are a real, legitimate category, vital to public safety. Not coincidentally, they are also the fastest route to market for an off-patent molecule only Novo or a licensee can use.And South Africa's patent story is not unique. The same Ozempic patent expired in India and China in March this year, and Novo has launched semaglutide clones in Brazil and India.Brazil offers a preview of what a post-patent market can look like elsewhere. On May 26, Anvisa, Brazil’s regulatory agency, approved Ozivy, made by EMS, as Brazil's first synthetic semaglutide, launching 30% cheaper than Ozempic – a “synthetic analogue,” Anvisa calls it – approved through an abbreviated pathway independent of Novo.That makes it a third model, not an authorised copy, nor a licensed generic, but a regulator building its own faster lane.Canada tells a messier story. Novo's Canadian Ozempic patent lapsed in 2019 after it failed to pay a fee worth a few hundred dollars, against billions in annual revenue.Novo has called that a deliberate IP decision. Some patent lawyers are sceptical. Generic entrants, including global generics producer Sandoz, and US telehealth Hims & Hers, have since moved in along with Aspen Pharmacare Canada, the Canadian subsidiary and affiliate of Aspen Holdings in South Africa. On July 20, Aspen announced that it had received regulatory approval from Health Canada for a generic semaglutide injectable. .Novo’s insulin pen phase-out sparks CompCom probe as diabetes remains a silent killer among SA women.Novo's own account of its patent decisions elsewhere has drawn scepticism in a market with no compounding scandal to explain away.In the final analysis, an authorised copy is legitimate, a discount is a discount and the case for treating more South Africans with diabetes and obesity remains urgent. None of this takes anything away from the benefits that may flow for patients from Extensior.But a company that waited 18 months for a court to rule that a much smaller rival was endangering patients has now moved, at speed, into the gap that ruling created, timed to the day after a genuine competitor arrived. Novo wants this read as patient access. It reads just as easily as market defence, dressed as public health.Extensior could change access to this drug in South Africa for good. It also arrived at exactly the right moment for Novo. Neither cancels the other out..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.