Vials on the Wegovy line at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, Denmark
Vials on the Wegovy line at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, DenmarkPhotographer: Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg
Health

Novo's cut-price Ozempic alternative lands in SA - one day after rival clears same hurdle

Novo’s cheaper semaglutide copy enters South Africa as patents expire and competition heats up
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