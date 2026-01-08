Health
FT: Obesity drug users will regain weight after medication ends review finds
Experts say health authorities need plans to deal with people coming off medicines such as Ozempic and Wegovy
Key topics:
Most people regain lost weight within two years of stopping obesity drugs.
Heart, cholesterol, and blood pressure benefits fade after 18 months.
Lack of diet guidance risks muscle loss and nutritional deficiencies.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Michael Peel in London