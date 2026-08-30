Prof Colleen Aldous: Measles is back and South Africa is asking the wrong question.
Health

Prof Colleen Aldous: Measles is back and South Africa is asking the wrong question.

3,891 confirmed cases since December 2025 have exposed gaps in access, not just willingness, according to NICD surveillance data.
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