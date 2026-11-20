South Africa’s list of medicines at risk of shortage has more than doubled since May, reaching 184 products by mid-November. Thirty shipments are stuck at Durban’s congested port. Suppliers have stopped deliveries to three provinces over unpaid accounts, and stricter factory inspections have taken some production offline. Psychiatric patients who rely on olanzapine and quetiapine are among the hardest hit. Some clinics have also stopped handing out several months of chronic medicine at once, so public-sector patients face more trips and higher travel costs. The author argues that procurement should be judged by whether medicine reaches patients, not by price alone..By Prof Colleen Aldous.South Africa's medicine shortages are exposing serious weaknesses in the systems responsible for ensuring that patients receive their prescribed treatment. Medicines are being delayed at ports, manufacturers are experiencing production interruptions, and some provincial health departments are failing to pay their suppliers. The consequences are being felt in hospitals and clinics across the country.On 19 November, Business Day reported that 30 shipments of medicines were delayed at Durban's congested container terminal. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi had approached Transport Minister Barbara Creecy to intervene. Meanwhile, the National Department of Health's list of products at risk of shortage had increased to 184 by 16 November, more than double the number recorded in May. Sixty-seven products had remained on the list for longer than three months.The Department's medicine hotlist identifies supply constraints and potential shortages. It does not mean that all 184 products are unavailable nationally, but the increase shows substantial pressure on pharmaceutical supply.National medicine availability was reported at approximately 83.4%, with availability at hospitals lower than at clinics. These figures raise questions about the management of a pharmaceutical supply system on which millions of South Africans depend.A supply chain under pressureSouth Africa relies heavily on international pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution. Many active pharmaceutical ingredients are manufactured in countries such as India and China, while finished products may be produced and packaged elsewhere. Disruptions to manufacturing, international shipping, or raw material availability can therefore affect local medicine supplies.The current delays at Durban port have exposed this vulnerability. The affected shipments include antibiotics and medicines used to treat hypertension, high cholesterol and gastrointestinal conditions. Transnet has agreed to prioritise pharmaceutical cargo, although it cannot immediately release all the delayed containers.The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness had already raised concerns about port delays in October, noting that imported medicines may still require several weeks of quality testing after arriving in South Africa. International supply disruptions are difficult to prevent. However, their consequences depend partly on how effectively domestic procurement and distribution systems anticipate interruptions.Adequate buffer stocks, reliable inventory information and access to alternative suppliers are essential components of pharmaceutical supply management.When government does not pay its suppliersPharmaceutical suppliers are not being paid on time. The Department of Health has acknowledged that companies have suspended deliveries to the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, and North West due to outstanding payments.Gauteng has experienced similar difficulties. An amount of approximately R3.6 billion in unpaid supplier accounts was reported in August and again cited in November reporting by The Citizen. This amount relates to suppliers across the Department of Health and should not be interpreted as pharmaceutical debt alone. The province's payment performance is particularly concerning. During the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, Gauteng Health reportedly paid only 43% of invoices within the required 30-day period.National Treasury requires government departments to settle valid invoices within 30 days. When payment is delayed, suppliers must carry the financial burden. Smaller manufacturers and distributors may struggle to continue delivering products while substantial accounts remain unpaid. Persistent payment delays may discourage companies from participating in future tenders, potentially reducing competition and increasing dependence on fewer suppliers. This is a financial management problem with direct consequences for healthcare delivery. Regulatory enforcement and medicine availabilityAnother contributor to current shortages is increased enforcement of pharmaceutical manufacturing standards. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is responsible for ensuring that medicines meet appropriate quality and safety requirements.According to figures presented to Parliament, SAHPRA inspected two pharmaceutical manufacturers in 2024, nine in 2025 and 16 during 2026. Manufacturers failing to meet Good Manufacturing Practice standards may be required to suspend production until deficiencies are corrected. Regulatory action affecting contract manufacturer Wrapsa contributed to supply difficulties involving psychiatric medicines. According to the Department of Health, 42 products associated with the company appeared on the national shortage-risk list.Although corrective measures had been implemented, officials indicated that restoring production capacity could take approximately three months. Regulatory requirements are necessary. Patients must be protected from medicines manufactured under inadequate quality conditions. However, when a manufacturer supplies products with few alternatives, suspending production can create significant supply problems.Regulatory authorities, manufacturers and procurement officials need to anticipate these consequences and establish alternative supply arrangements wherever possible.Patient safety must remain the priority, while continuity of treatment requires equally careful planning.The economics of pharmaceutical procurementSouth Africa's public-sector procurement system aims to obtain medicines at competitive prices. This is important in a country with constrained healthcare budgets. However, the lowest purchase price does not necessarily provide the most reliable supply.Manufacturers must secure raw materials, maintain production capacity and comply with regulatory requirements. Sudden changes in tender volumes can complicate production planning. The Pharmaceutical Task Group has argued that South Africa's three-year tender cycles create substantial fluctuations in demand between contracts. The extent to which these arrangements contribute to individual shortages requires further investigation.Medicine pricing also influences manufacturing decisions. South Africa's Single Exit Price (SEP) system regulates medicine prices in the private sector, while public-sector medicines are purchased through separate tender arrangements. The initial permitted SEP adjustment for 2026 was 1.47%. Following representations regarding rising costs, the Department of Health approved an additional 2.88% adjustment, effective from October.Manufacturers supplying both sectors may depend on the combined profitability of their public- and private-sector business. Pricing pressures in one market can therefore influence decisions about maintaining production in the other. This does not establish that SEP regulation caused the current shortages but it shows why pharmaceutical pricing and supply reliability should be considered together.The consequences for patientsMedicine shortages have consequences that extend beyond inconvenience. The South African Society of Psychiatrists has warned about shortages of olanzapine and quetiapine, medicines used to manage conditions including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Interrupting effective psychiatric treatment can increase the risk of relapse and hospital admission.Similar concerns apply to medicines used to manage epilepsy, cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions. The consequences depend on the medicine involved, the duration of interruption and the availability of suitable alternatives.The Department of Health has emphasised that shortages of particular brands do not necessarily mean treatment is unavailable. An approved equivalent containing the same active ingredient and strength may be substituted where appropriate. Switching to a medicine with a different active ingredient may require dose adjustment, monitoring, and assessment of clinical response. These distinctions are important, particularly for patients whose conditions have been stable on established treatment.The consequences are already influencing routine healthcare delivery. In October, the Department of Health issued guidance on managing medicine supply constraints during the holiday period, advising facilities to reconsider multi-month dispensing of chronic medicines where stocks were constrained.Although intended to preserve available supplies, shorter dispensing intervals can increase travel costs and clinic visits for patients who depend on public healthcare. The wider economic consequences of interrupted treatment also deserve attention. Additional consultations, avoidable complications and hospital admissions can increase healthcare expenditure, although the costs attributable to the current shortages have not been quantified.Restoring reliabilityThe immediate priority is to restore supplies, settle outstanding accounts and expedite delayed shipments. The longer-term response requires greater accountability throughout the pharmaceutical supply system. The Department of Health should regularly update information that distinguishes products at risk of shortage from confirmed stock-outs, along with the causes of interruptions and expected restoration dates.Its existing Contract Management Unit already provides a mechanism for monitoring shortages and identifying remedial actions. This information should be used to strengthen public accountability. Provincial payment performance requires closer scrutiny. Government cannot expect reliable supplies while repeatedly failing to honour its financial obligations. Public-sector tenders should consider manufacturing capacity, supplier reliability and delivery performance alongside price. Regulatory enforcement should be accompanied by contingency planning, while maintaining SAHPRA's independence and its responsibility to protect patients.South Africa should also examine opportunities to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. Local production may reduce some vulnerabilities, although manufacturers will remain dependent on imported ingredients and other components unless those supply chains are also developed.The cost of getting medicine supply wrongSouth Africa's medicine shortages reflect weaknesses across several interconnected systems. International supply disruptions, port congestion, manufacturing interruptions, procurement arrangements and unpaid supplier accounts have all contributed. Each requires an appropriate response..Read more:.From penicillin to a blood thinner: what medicine shortages really cost | Prof Colleen Aldous.The central measure of success should be whether patients receive their prescribed treatment when they need it. A medicine purchased at a competitive price provides little benefit if it cannot be delivered. The true cost of medicine shortages includes the consequences of interrupted treatment, additional healthcare expenditure and the loss of confidence in public healthcare.South Africa needs to measure pharmaceutical procurement performance by the reliability of medicine availability, alongside price, quality and regulatory compliance. Until this becomes a priority, patients will continue to carry the consequences of failures elsewhere in the supply chain..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.