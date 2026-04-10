Rebalance your body, restore your wellbeing

In our increasingly fast and complex lifestyle, our body builds up stress and muscle tension of which we are unaware until the accumulation results in pain.

Incorrect posture (long hours in front of the computer), stress overload, emotional trauma, chemical pollution etc, may cause muscles to develop an abnormal and sustained contraction known as a hypertonic spasm.

This spasm will directly affect the nervous and circulatory systems, impact joint function and mobility, accelerate cartilage degeneration, and cause hernias, to name a few. Most importantly, it leads to pinched nerves, which causes pain.