Rebalance your body, restore your wellbeing
In our increasingly fast and complex lifestyle, our body builds up stress and muscle tension of which we are unaware until the accumulation results in pain.
Incorrect posture (long hours in front of the computer), stress overload, emotional trauma, chemical pollution etc, may cause muscles to develop an abnormal and sustained contraction known as a hypertonic spasm.
This spasm will directly affect the nervous and circulatory systems, impact joint function and mobility, accelerate cartilage degeneration, and cause hernias, to name a few. Most importantly, it leads to pinched nerves, which causes pain.
It also compromises healthy neural communication to the brain. If the brain does not receive correct information, it hinders its inherent ability to enable the body to function as a self-regulating and self-healing organism.
Pain is debilitating, exhausting, wreaks havoc within our immune system, compromises our posture and balance, undermines our general health, and affects the body's holistic optimal functioning.
Drugs may temporarily alleviate the pain, but if the underlying cause is not treated, the pain will in all probability return.
The movement administered by the Body Alignment practitioner facilitates the release of the hypertonic muscles.
It is important to understand that the source of your complaint is seldom an isolated muscle. All the muscles in the body depend on each other working as a functioning whole. A muscle in spasm causes a chain reaction throughout the body. Which is why a Body Alignment practitioner, whilst focusing on the source of the pain, will treat the body as a holistic entire, working on the whole body each session. Thereby ensuring that the cause of the symptoms is addressed.
A session is done on a fully clothed person and usually lasts 45 minutes.