Right of Reply: SAHPRA hits back at "illegal" drug claim

SAHPRA has taken issue with a recent BizNews investigation accusing the regulator of treating food products as unlicensed medicines. In a formal note to the editor, the health products authority disputes how its input was handled before publication and rejects any suggestion that its decisions rest on one person's judgement. The regulator maintains its actions follow established law, not individual discretion, and has asked for space to set the record straight. Read SAHPRA's full response to the claims raised in the original article, and judge for yourself whether the regulatory picture is as one-sided as first reported..By Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela*.The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) notes with serious concern the article titled “Food is medicine, but SAHPRA treats it like a drug. Illegally”, published by BizNews on 06 September 2026. While SAHPRA respects the important role of the media in holding public institutions and regulatory decisions to account, we are concerned by both the manner in which this matter was presented and the resulting portrayal of SAHPRA. Prior to publication, SAHPRA provided substantive responses to the journalist's queries and also met with the journalist to clarify the SAHPRA’s regulatory stance However, key aspects of those responses were not adequately reflected in the article. Given the allegation of unlawful conduct, this omission risks creating an incomplete and potentially misleading impression of the legal and regulatory basis for SAHPRA's actions. SAHPRA is also concerned with references to the Chief Executive Officer in a manner that may suggest that regulatory decisions are matters of individual discretion. SAHPRA's decisions are institutional in nature and are made within the applicable legislative and regulatory framework, guided by established regulatory processes. They are not decisions made by the Chief Executive Officer acting independently of that framework. SAHPRA is not seeking to influence BizNews' editorial independence or dictate the conclusions it may reach. However, we are concerned by what appears to be unfair and materially unbalanced treatment of the issues, arising from the exclusion or inadequate reflection of information provided by SAHPRA in response to serious allegations made against the Authority. SAHPRA views the conduct of the journalist unethical and lacking journalistic integrity. .Read more:.Marika Sboros: Food is medicine, but SAHPRA treats it like a drug. Illegally..We respectfully request that BizNews consider the concerns raised and provide an opportunity for SAHPRA's response to be published in relation to the article. This would assist in ensuring a fair and balanced understanding of the regulatory issues involved. SAHPRA remains committed to transparent engagement with the media and welcomes evidence-based scrutiny of its work. We look forward to your response. .*Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela Chief Executive Officer.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.