Health
Rob Rose: As legal challenges to NHI begin, Cosatu scores own goal
Unions back NHI despite cost fears and legal challenges, amid decline
Key topics:
Cosatu backs NHI despite criticism, protests outside Constitutional Court
BHF challenges NHI, citing flawed public participation and cost concerns
Unions face decline as political ties erode trust and membership falls
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By Rob Rose