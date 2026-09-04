Vials on the Wegovy line at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, Denmark
Vials on the Wegovy line at the Novo Nordisk A/S production facilities in Hillerod, DenmarkPhotographer: Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg
Health

SA’s R3bn weight-loss drug boom: treatment, opportunity or a new divide?

GLP-1 drugs are reshaping healthcare, business and access in South Africa.
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Prof Colleen Aldous
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