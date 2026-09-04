SA’s R3bn weight-loss drug boom: treatment, opportunity or a new divide?

South Africa's weight-loss drug market is closing in on R3 billion, and the numbers tell only part of the story. Semaglutide and tirzepatide, sold as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, were built to treat diabetes but have exploded into a consumer phenomenon, drawing in pharmacies, medical schemes, employers and telehealth platforms. Regulators have already moved against unsafe copies flooding the market, and the bigger question looms over who can actually afford proper treatment. Aspen Pharmacare's results hint at where the growth is heading. Whether this becomes a genuine health win or a new divide between rich and poor patients is still wide open..By Prof Colleen Aldous .South Africa’s market for GLP-1 medicines is nearing R3 billion. That is not a lifestyle story. It is a business story, a health story and, increasingly, an ethical one.Semaglutide and tirzepatide, better known as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, have transformed the treatment conversation around type 2 diabetes and obesity. But it is important to remember where they came from.GLP-1 medicines were developed to treat type 2 diabetes. They mimic a naturally occurring gut hormone that helps regulate blood glucose by increasing insulin release when blood sugar is high, reducing glucagon, slowing gastric emptying and reducing appetite. Their effects on weight became apparent during diabetes treatment. That observation led to the development of higher-dose formulations for chronic weight management.Their arrival in the weight-loss market is not evidence that they are specifically cosmetic drugs. Properly prescribed, they can improve glycaemic control, produce substantial weight loss and, for some patients, reduce cardiovascular risk. They are important medicines. But the speed with which they have entered the private market, rooted in the Hollywood Hype Culture, raises a more difficult question, will South Africa use these drugs to improve health, or allow them to become another marker of who can afford good care?This is an important question not often raised in medical circles. GLP-1 medicines are already reshaping pharmaceutical strategy, private healthcare, pharmacy, medical schemes, wellness programmes and digital-health businesses. Aspen Pharmacare’s recent results underline the point. Demand for Mounjaro has supported growth in its commercial pharmaceutical business, while generic obesity medicines are now part of its strategy. The enthusiasm is obvious, but so are the risks.This should not become a vanity marketIt is tempting to dismiss GLP-1 medicines as the latest celebrity weight-loss craze. That would be lazy and irresponsible. Obesity and type 2 diabetes are not failures of character. They are chronic conditions shaped by biology, food environments, stress, poverty, inactivity and unequal access to healthcare.South Africa carries a heavy burden of diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease. If a treatment can help appropriately selected patients lose weight, improve metabolic health and avoid future complications, it deserves serious attention. “Appropriately selected” is important to note here. GLP-1 medicines are not magic injections. They need clinical assessment, careful prescribing, monitoring for side effects and attention to nutrition, physical activity and muscle preservation. They are not a substitute for broader prevention. Nor are they a quick fix for a food system that makes unhealthy choices cheap, convenient and aggressively marketed.The problem begins when a clinical intervention becomes a consumer trend. The language of health gives way to the language of thinness. The patient becomes a customer. The prescription becomes a product. And medical judgement risks being replaced by marketing.The market is moving faster than the safeguardsSouth Africa’s regulatory authorities have already had to act against unlawful manufacturing and distribution of injectable GLP-1 products. SAHPRA and the South African Pharmacy Council have warned about compounded, substandard and falsified versions of semaglutide and tirzepatide. This is not bureaucratic nit-picking. Injectable medicines require rigorous quality control, sterility, correct dosage, appropriate storage and traceability. A product sold through a social-media account, a dubious online clinic or an informal supply chain may look like a bargain. It may also be unsafe.The economic logic is clear and predictable. Demand is high. Registered medicines are expensive. Not everyone can obtain them through a doctor or medical scheme. Cheaper alternatives appear. This is exactly when patients need protection.There is a responsibility here for regulators, clinicians, pharmacists and businesses. People need clear information about which products are registered, what they are approved for and why apparently similar products may not be the same. Regulators need consistent enforcement. Companies that market or distribute these products need to understand that short-term commercial opportunity can become long-term reputational damage if patients are harmed. No reputable business should be comfortable operating in a market where customers cannot distinguish properly regulated medicines from risky imitations.The real issue is accessThe hardest question is not whether GLP-1 medicines should be available. They already are. It is who will be able to benefit. For many South Africans, long-term treatment remains unaffordable. If obesity and diabetes are recognised as chronic medical conditions, should effective treatment be confined to those with comprehensive medical aid or substantial disposable income?This is an uncomfortable question because the public sector cannot fund every new, expensive therapy for everyone who might benefit. South Africa’s health priorities are crowded and urgent. We need reliable insulin and diabetes care, hypertension treatment, maternal health, childhood immunisation, mental-health services and basic primary healthcare.But every health decision involves trade-offs. Those trade-offs should be explicit, evidence-based and fair. We need clear criteria for who benefits most, what the treatment achieves, how long it is needed, how it should be monitored and what price would make wider access defensible. A medicine should not be dismissed because it is popular among wealthier consumers. Generic competition may eventually lower prices and broaden access. That would be welcome. But a lower price alone will not solve the problem. Quality assurance, proper prescribing and patient follow-up remain non-negotiable.Why business should careBusiness leaders should resist the urge to see GLP-1 medicines simply as a high-growth consumer category. They represent an important and much larger shift in healthcare. Medical schemes will have to decide when and how to fund them. Employers will consider their implications for productivity, absenteeism and workplace wellness. Pharmacies will face growing demand and greater pressure around supply. Telehealth businesses will see a lucrative opportunity to provide assessment and follow-up at scale.There is a responsible path. Employers can offer confidential, clinically supervised support to staff living with diabetes or obesity. Medical schemes can use transparent, evidence-based criteria to determine eligibility and fund treatment with appropriate follow-up. Telehealth providers can widen access to qualified care while preserving proper assessment, continuity and regulated dispensing..Read more:.Sahpra cracks down on illegal weight-loss drugs as GLP-1 demand booms.There is an irresponsible path. Employers can turn weight loss into an implicit condition of acceptability. Medical schemes can exclude treatment without clear clinical rationale. Telehealth platforms can reduce a chronic-disease intervention to an online questionnaire, a monthly subscription and a couriered injection. In that version of the market, the drugs become a commodity for the anxious and affluent, while people with genuine clinical need remain unable to access care.The central lesson is simple. GLP-1 medicines are valuable, but they are not morally neutral. They will reveal whether South Africa can introduce medical innovation without allowing commercial enthusiasm to outrun regulation, equity and care. The R3 billion market is only the beginning. The question is whether it becomes a story of better health, or another divide between those who can buy treatment and those who will never be able to..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.