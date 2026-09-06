Marika Sboros: Food is medicine, but SAHPRA treats it like a drug. Illegally.
Health

Marika Sboros: Food is medicine, but SAHPRA treats it like a drug. Illegally.

SAHPRA’s regulatory battle with the natural health industry raises fresh concerns over court rulings, consumer choice and the future of a R22-billion sector.
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