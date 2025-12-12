Health
Shingles vaccine shows promise in reducing dementia risk and progression: Lisa Jarvis
Shingles vaccination may lower dementia risk, slow progression, and reduce related deaths, offering surprising brain-protective benefits.
Key topics:
Shingles vaccine may reduce dementia risk by up to 20%.
Vaccine might slow dementia progression and lower death risk.
More research needed on new Shingrix vaccine’s brain benefits.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Lisa Jarvis