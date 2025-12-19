Shocking safety alert for people buying from Temu and Shein

As for the USB chargers analysed, they fared no better: 52 out of 54 failed at least one mechanical or electrical test.

Approximately 31% of them presented risks deemed high, ranging from rapid deterioration and short circuits to overheating that could cause burns or fires, with some reaching over 100°C when overloaded.

“Only one charger per platform passed all tests without issue,” stated Testachats.

Regarding the 54 necklaces analysed, most did not present immediate risks. Only five were found to be non-compliant, but some were genuinely dangerous to health due to a significant presence of cadmium.

“Cadmium, a toxic and carcinogenic metal that can cause bone and kidney damage, is especially dangerous if placed in the mouth, sucked, or swallowed,” Testachats warned.

“People who unconsciously place their necklace pendant between their lips are particularly exposed to the risk of contamination.”

One necklace contained more than 85% cadmium — over 8,500 times the permitted limit. A second necklace exceeded the limit by 7,500 times.

A third necklace, while less extreme, was nevertheless heavily contaminated, with a cadmium level ten times higher than the permitted limit.

“In reality, cheap can be expensive,” stated Frère.

“You may not pay much on platforms like Temu or Shein, but be aware that you probably don’t have the same safety guarantees as with (often more expensive) products from well-known brands.”

Temu and Shein say they take product safety very seriously