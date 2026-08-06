Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, left, and Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Anthony Fauci declined to testify in a Senate committee hearing on his role in the US response to Covid-19, invoking his 5th Amendment rights.
Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, left, and Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Anthony Fauci declined to testify in a Senate committee hearing on his role in the US response to Covid-19, invoking his 5th Amendment rights.Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Health

Fauci on trial: Will silence seal the historical record of the pandemic in darkness?

COVID accountability, Fauci's Senate testimony, media silence and unresolved pandemic questions renew calls for transparency, scientific integrity and truth.
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Prof Colleen Aldous
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