Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, left, and Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Anthony Fauci declined to testify in a Senate committee hearing on his role in the US response to Covid-19, invoking his 5th Amendment rights. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Health

Fauci on trial: Will silence seal the historical record of the pandemic in darkness?

COVID accountability, Fauci's Senate testimony, media silence and unresolved pandemic questions renew calls for transparency, scientific integrity and truth.