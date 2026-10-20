Fans of the "Spider-Man" film series gather for a fan meeting and a screening of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Photo by Andrei Bok/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Health Prof. Colleen Aldous: Spider-Man’s power off switch is real; it’s already lowering cholesterol in SA Medicines can already reduce the production of particular proteins. A spider bite, however, will not give us superpowers.