ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - 2026/08/21: Fans of the "Spider-Man" film series gathered at "Velikan Park" cinema for a fan meeting and a screening of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", which began its unofficial theatrical release in Russia. (Photo by Andrei Bok/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Fans of the "Spider-Man" film series gather for a fan meeting and a screening of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"Photo by Andrei Bok/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Health

Prof. Colleen Aldous: Spider-Man’s power off switch is real; it’s already lowering cholesterol in SA

Medicines can already reduce the production of particular proteins. A spider bite, however, will not give us superpowers.
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Prof Colleen Aldous
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