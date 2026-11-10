DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 12: Blood being drawn for the HIV test kit at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on May 12, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. The commemoration of International Nurses Day presented an opportunity for nurses to engage with patients and members of the community, while enjoying festivities in celebration of their day. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
A patient has their blood drawnPhoto by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Health

From penicillin to a blood thinner: what medicine shortages really cost | Prof Colleen Aldous

Cipla Medpro can no longer supply three strengths of a key anticoagulant. The cost lands on clinics and patients long before shelves run empty.
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Prof Colleen Aldous