Health
When kids move overseas: why visits are so rare for South Africa’s emigrant families
Distance, costs, and emotional farewells make visits a rare and precious event
Key topics:
Over 1 million South Africans live abroad, straining family bonds.
Visits nurture parent–child connections beyond virtual contact.
Costs, logistics, and emotional farewells limit transnational visits.
By Sulette Ferreira*