Health
Your career, your story: Navigate change by listening within
Develop resilience, discover purpose, and shape a career that truly matters
Key topics:
Careers today demand adaptability, purpose, and lifelong transitions.
Counselling guides self-reflection, values, and personal career stories.
Focus is on resilience, meaningful work, and societal contribution.
By Kobus Maree*