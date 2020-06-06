The forgotten grade…

As schools look set to officially reopen, grade-by-grade from next week, there’s one area that’s not made much press.

The Early Childhood Development area, which includes anyone from birth to 8-years-olds, falls under Social Development, and are thus excluded from Basic Education’s plans.

And the uncertainty is starting to hurt, our youngest son’s nursery school owner has had to shut one of her two schools.

A bigger problem is that a lot of these institutions are feeding schemes for young kids.

In life, it’s the unintended consequences that usually hurt the most, and we’re slowly starting to see the lockdown cracks widen.

