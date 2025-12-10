Intelligence
Banxso-linked Afrimarkets in final licence loss
Afrimarkets responds to FSCA licence withdrawal, pledges to protect clients
Key topics:
Afrimarkets explores legal options after FSCA withdraws its licence
FSCA cites aggressive sales and client risk as reasons for withdrawal
Company vows to protect clients and ensure transparency during process
By Chris Steyn