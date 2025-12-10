Intelligence
Banxso hit with record R2-billion penalty - and the cops are called in
Regulators uncover deep client fund abuses and deception at Banxso
Key topics:
FSCA hits Banxso with record R2bn fine and major director penalties
Probe finds misused client funds, false info, and unrealistic return promises
Key figures debarred up to 30 years as case referred to SAPS for action
By Chris Steyn