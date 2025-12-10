Banxso hit with record R2-billion penalty - and the cops are called in
Intelligence

Banxso hit with record R2-billion penalty - and the cops are called in

Regulators uncover deep client fund abuses and deception at Banxso
Published on

Key topics:

  • FSCA hits Banxso with record R2bn fine and major director penalties

  • Probe finds misused client funds, false info, and unrealistic return promises

  • Key figures debarred up to 30 years as case referred to SAPS for action

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Chris Steyn

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com