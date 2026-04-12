Intelligence
Bart Henderson: The risk of fraud is measurable so why do we keep missing it?
Why fraud persists because it is not fully measured or properly interrogated
Key topics:
Fraud is measurable distortion within accounting systems, not mystery
Missed fraud comes from incomplete models, ignored data, and simplification
Digitisation enables continuous monitoring and earlier anomaly detection
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By Bart Henderson*