Intelligence
FMD crisis: How did we get to this point? — Terence Corrigan
Farmers face billions in losses as the disease spreads across eight provinces
Key topics:
FMD outbreak spreads across 8 provinces, hitting farmers hard.
Beef, dairy losses may exceed R13 billion; meat prices spike.
Small farms face severe economic and psychological strain.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Terence Corrigan*