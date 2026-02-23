Intelligence
Is deploying the army the solution to crime? The answer is no.
The military can stabilise hotspots, but it cannot fix broken policing.
Key topics:
Army deployed to fight crime amid police failures
Military use may weaken democracy and accountability
Troops lack training, tools, and mandate for policing tasks
By Lindy Heinecken*