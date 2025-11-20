O’Sullivan hits back at “desperate lying crook” Nkabinde’s “perjury”

Key topics:

O’Sullivan accuses Nkabinde of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee, refuting each allegation as intentional fabrication.

He links Nkabinde’s testimony to a long-running battle dating back to investigations into former acting police chief Phahlane.

Supporting affidavits referenced by O’Sullivan allege bribery, interference with IPID, and a corrupt R45m “grabber” procurement scheme.

