Intelligence
South Africans lean non-racial despite political rhetoric – IRR poll
IRR survey finds strong support for non-racial policy, cooperation, and merit-based leadership amid ongoing racial tensions.
Key topics:
Majority reject race-based state policy; prefer non-racial allocation
Strong support for interracial cooperation and shared economic upliftment
Racism seen as real but declining; distrust of elite racial rhetoric persists
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By Staff Writer