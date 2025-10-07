South Africans go off-grid as state fails to deliver basic services

Our research investigated how people are providing their own services across four different affluent and poor communities in South Africa. These are Imizamo Yethu (Cape Town), Westlake Village (Cape Town), Parkhurst (Johannesburg) and other affluent households in Cape Town and Johannesburg .

Security: Imizamo Yethu is a densely crowded and impoverished low-income shack settlement where unemployment is high. Here residents rely on community patrols for safety and personal security because the police are often absent. Patrols depend on local residents being available. However, residents are determined to secure their safety where the state falls short. At times this may mean using violence to “police” suspected perpetrators.

Sanitation and refuse: The one-bedroomed houses in Westlake Village (Cape Town) are state-subsidised and fully serviced (they each have an indoor toilet, electricity and water, plus street lighting and weekly collection of a refuse bin). However, each plot typically hosts about 20 people (in the house and backyard structures accommodating family and tenants). This means one toilet and bin is not enough. Consequently, residents build backyard toilets, illegally dump waste and add rooms to their houses without planning permission. These strategies supplement, rather than fully replace, insufficient state services.

Electricity: Parkhurst (Johannesburg) is a wealthy suburb where residents invest individually in private infrastructure like solar panels and boreholes. Households pay a monthly fee for private security companies. The community has even explored managing its own electricity supply as a collective. This signals a deliberate move away from dependence on the municipality.