Intelligence
TCS: South Africa at a diplomatic crossroads as US pressure mounts on Iran
Washington’s Iran showdown forces Pretoria to reassess its foreign policy loyalties
Key topics:
US pressure on Iran tests South Africa’s long-standing pro-Tehran stance
Simonstown naval drills expose strain in SA–US diplomatic relations
Pretoria faces choice: silence, incoherence, or open alignment with Iran
By Reine Opperman