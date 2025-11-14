Arrival at OR Tambo

On a warm Thursday morning in Johannesburg, while commuters were inching along the N12, a Global Aviation aircraft rolled to a stop at OR Tambo International Airport. The doors stayed shut. Instead of disembarking, just over one hundred Gazans remained seated as South African immigration officials boarded the plane to verify each person inside. It was an unusual scene. A sealed aircraft, a full passenger list held in place, and officials trying to understand who these individuals were and how they had arrived.

The instant online narrative

Before the verification had even begun, a completely different story erupted online. South African social media commentators loudly declared that these passengers were refugees abandoned by Israel because their passports had not been stamped. Activists and NGOs repeated the claim with remarkable confidence. Within hours, a single narrative had settled in: Israel had stranded them, and this incident somehow served as fresh proof of ethnic cleansing and genocide. The volume of repetition replaced factual understanding.

What Gazans said: The real story emerges

None of those pushing this narrative knew who these travellers were or why they were in South Africa. The actual explanations came from Arabic-language Social media groups used by Gazans. As the plane sat on the tarmac, family members and neighbours posted clarifications and shared their experiences.

They described a structured exit process managed through Al-Majd Europe. Applicants register online, wait for confirmation, then pay between $1700 and $2000. Local intermediaries in Gaza help gather documents. Names are submitted to the Israeli coordination office, and applicants wait for Israel to approve them. Once clearance comes through, Al-Majd gives final instructions and arranges the movement to Ramon Airport inside Israel. The accounts were consistent. They showed a lawful, predictable pathway that ordinary Gazans knew existed. Most importantly, they made it clear these individuals wanted to leave Gaza.

This was not the South African story. It was the product of a ceasefire framework and an organised, voluntary exit mechanism. The Gazans paid for this process to exercise their own choice, not because of any sudden emergency or abandonment.

How the exit pipeline actually works

Inside Gaza, the mechanism functions quietly. Applicants begin with online registration through Al-Majd Europe. Their documentation is collected through intermediaries embedded in everyday institutions such as civil offices and Al-Aqsa Hospital. At the hospital, it is often cleaners or administrative staff who guide applicants toward the correct internal contacts.

Once registration is complete, Al-Majd places the applicant into the coordination queue and advises them of the fee. After payment, the details go to the Israeli coordination office for vetting. Israel confirms identities, conducts security assessments, and verifies the stated purpose of travel. Nothing moves forward without Israeli approval.

When approval is granted, applicants receive instructions and are transported out of Gaza, through Israeli-controlled checkpoints, and to Ramon Airport. The departure is processed in Israel, and only then does the onward journey begin. The entire chain depends on Israeli authorisation and coordination at every stage.

The ceasefire framework that made this possible

The Sharam El-Sheikh agreement, negotiated earlier this year, forms the foundation of this entire mechanism. It was concluded between the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, with over twenty states participating in the broader framework. It established a structured process allowing Gazans to leave voluntarily and safely, with Israel responsible for operational coordination in partnership with these international actors.

South Africa had no role in this framework. The Palestinian Authority did not implement or administer it either, even though Mahmoud Abbas and senior PA officials attended the summit and were aware of the voluntary exit provisions. Their absence in South Africa’s information chain stems not from exclusion, but from the fact that they were not operational participants. They simply never conveyed this information to Pretoria.

Why the South African narrative collapsed

South African commentators claimed Israel had blocked or abandoned the travellers. This is impossible when Israel is the state actor that approved, vetted, and physically enabled their departure. Hamas refuses to let its population leave. Israel permitted it.

COGAT publicly confirms the exit mechanisms

Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) publicly affirmed the broader exit mechanisms operating out of Gaza, reinforcing exactly what Gazans themselves described. On 13 November, COGAT released an official statement confirming that close to 250 Gazans in need of medical treatment, along with caregivers and dual citizenship holders, exited Gaza through the coordinated crossings at Kerem Shalom, the

Allenby Bridge, and the Ramon Airport. They highlighted that these movements form part of an ongoing, internationally supported pathway.

COGAT emphasised that Israel continues to work with global partners to facilitate the safe medical evacuation of civilians. This aligns directly with the structured, vetted, and internationally coordinated process that enabled the group to reach South Africa. It also demonstrates that the movement of Gazans out of Gaza is neither sudden nor mysterious. It is part of an established humanitarian and administrative system that Israel manages transparently and routinely in partnership with other states.

This public confirmation stands in stark contrast to the claims circulated in South Africa. Far from blocking travellers or abandoning them, Israel was actively enabling the secure passage of civilians through the very same mechanism. The social-media narrative in South Africa ignored Israel’s documented role in approving, coordinating, and securing these movements. COGAT’s statement reinforces the factual reality: these were organised, lawful exits conducted through official channels with clear humanitarian purpose and international oversight.