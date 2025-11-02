Tracing humanity’s roots - Southern Africa’s coast may be the start

This proposed route is counter to the current belief among most scientists that the Out-of-Africa migration began in eastern Africa and not southern Africa.

A southern Cape origin?

In our review we accepted that modern humans arose in Africa during the Middle Stone Age about 200,000 years ago and then replaced populations of hominins outside the continent between 60,000 and 40,000 years ago .

We suggested that their African origin was in the southern Cape region of what’s now South Africa, and that their migration along the eastern African coastline and onto the Arabian Peninsula may have happened over a period of less than 20,000 years.

In reviewing available evidence, we focused on the possibility that our ancestors in coastal South Africa were ideally placed to colonise the world. They had an enabling culture that allowed them to survive almost anywhere.

The Pinnacle Point cave complex and other sites in this area are a UNESCO World Heritage Site because they provide the most varied and best-preserved record known of the development of modern human behaviour, reaching back as far as 162,000 years.

Food from the sea, like shellfish, set southern Cape Homo sapiens on their evolutionary path to becoming advanced modern humans. They had an advantage over those who relied solely on hunting and food gathering inland, especially during cold and dry periods on the African subcontinent. The harnessing of bow and arrow technology was also key for their success when compared to other hominins during the same period.

Climate and culture

Episodes of global cooling, also known as ice ages , resulted in a global lowering of sea levels, and had two main effects in Africa. One was that the width of the Red Sea between the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula narrowed. The other was that in the southern Cape, a vast coastal plain was exposed, providing extra habitat and plenty of food .

Increased cognitive capacity to interpret lunar cycles would have allowed ancestral humans to undertake timed excursions to the shore over spring tidal periods. The predictable coastal food sources might also, however, have led to inter-group conflict and territoriality, which could have played a role in the exodus of groups of people from the southern Cape.

In other parts of the world, there was a cold, dry period from 190,000 years to 130,000 years ago. And the dark, long “winter” after the Mount Toba (Indonesia) super-eruption 74,000 years ago would have reduced food resources in tropical regions. Hominins in the southern Cape appear to have survived these major global climate change events and continued to advance both culturally and technologically. We know something about these advances from research at cave sites such as Klasies River , Blombos and Pinnacle Point . Forms of ancient art have been found in these caves, indicating cognitively advanced humans.

Technical advances meant that the tools carried by these people on their journey were “state of the art” for 70,000 years ago – more advanced than those possessed by other humans encountered on their migration northwards.

Evidence mounts

In summary, the idea of a coastal migration out of Africa is based on: