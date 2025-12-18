Intelligence
Tripartite Alliance collapse will precede ANC’s: John Matisonn
Tripartite Alliance tensions erupt as SACP fields candidates, signalling ideological rifts and accelerating the ANC’s electoral decline trajectory.
Key topics:
ANC–SACP conflict erupts as communists plan to field rival candidates
Tripartite Alliance fractures expose deeper ideological and generational splits
Alliance tensions threaten ANC morale, unity, and local election prospects
By John Matisonn