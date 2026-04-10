UCT’s Gaza fallout: donor exodus, legal firestorm and a council under siege

Key topics:

Lawsuit challenges UCT Council’s handling of the 2024 Gaza resolutions.

Major donors and funders allegedly pulled or froze support after the fallout.

Questions are raised over governance, fiduciary duties and political ideology at UCT.

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